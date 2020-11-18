Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 656,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,102,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.63.

AVB opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.