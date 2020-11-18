Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

DOV opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

