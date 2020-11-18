Aperio Group LLC Sells 54,056 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,056 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $32,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,333,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 199,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 156,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

