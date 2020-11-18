Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

APPN opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,813 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,347. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 250.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

