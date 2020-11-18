Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 1,479 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

