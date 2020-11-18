ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.24. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.