Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

