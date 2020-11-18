AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

