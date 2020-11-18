Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of AY opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.