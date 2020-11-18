Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

