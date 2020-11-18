Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

