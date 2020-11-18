Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

