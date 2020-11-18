Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Sector Perform”

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

