Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of ACB opened at $7.20 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $837.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

