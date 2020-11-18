AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $30.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

