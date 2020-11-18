B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 96.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

