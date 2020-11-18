Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Baker Hughes worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. 140166 upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

