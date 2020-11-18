Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ball by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ball by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,287 shares of company stock worth $5,699,001. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

