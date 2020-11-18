Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Bâloise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $139.00 on Monday. Bâloise has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.