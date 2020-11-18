Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,646,178.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $672,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $685,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 17,247 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,504.40.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,854 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $964,470.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $995,977.72.

On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $683,600.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $693,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.74.

On Monday, October 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $490,563.78.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $748.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

