Bank of America Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $26.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

ROAD opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,262,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 520.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

