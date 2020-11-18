Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

