BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.32 and a 200 day moving average of $227.84.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.63.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,106,333.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,236 shares of company stock valued at $70,096,779. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

