Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.