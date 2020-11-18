Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,886 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.10% of Benefitfocus worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 234,882 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

