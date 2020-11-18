Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Berry Global Group worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

