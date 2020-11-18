BidaskClub Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,867.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.