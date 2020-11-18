BidaskClub Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Hold”

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

