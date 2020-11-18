BidaskClub Upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

