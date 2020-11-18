Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Bio-Techne worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $307.73 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

