BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.47.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $277,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $35,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $879,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 68.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.