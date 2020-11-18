BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MVT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

