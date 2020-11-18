Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 73,602 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

