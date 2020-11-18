Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

