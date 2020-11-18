Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,845,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $163.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $217.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

