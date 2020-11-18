Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.74.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.29. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

