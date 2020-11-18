Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.