Blair William & Co. IL Buys 25,386 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Medallia worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after buying an additional 1,265,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 921,272 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 529,604 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $232,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,923 shares of company stock valued at $32,478,758 in the last quarter.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

