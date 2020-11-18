Blair William & Co. IL Buys 695 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.57.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

