Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

