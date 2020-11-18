Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE GKOS opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.