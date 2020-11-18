Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Appian by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Appian by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,813 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,347. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

