Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.71% of Duluth worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Duluth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTH shares. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $395.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

