Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

