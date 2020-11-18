Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Perficient worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $517,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

