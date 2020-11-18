Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,991 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -245.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $42,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,585. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

