Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.66 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LHC Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.66.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. LHC Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

