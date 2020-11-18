Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.71 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,300.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,129.55 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,490.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,050.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

