Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $8,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,570,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,570,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

