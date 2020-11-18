Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.91 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

